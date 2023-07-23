President Tinubu has made 20 appointments and 13 out of them are his boys from Lagos- Dele Fulani

According to a news that was published by the THISDAY paper online this morning, it was reported that the South-West All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group, have expressed dissatisfaction over the current situation whereby most appointments that were made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were being filled with those they described as ‘Lagos boys’.

In a statement that was issued yesterday, by the Coordinator of the APC group, Mr Dele Fulani, the group said it was constrained to note that this trend, if not properly checked now, might make the South-West geopolitical zone the first boiling point of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

While he was talking, he said, “We the South-west APC Support group are constrained to say that this trend, if not checked, might make the South-west the first boiling point of the Tinubu administration.”

Further talking, he said, “President Tinubu has made 20 appointments and 13 out of them are his boys from Lagos. Looking at the 20 aides that were appointed by Mr. President, we can categorically pinpoint 13 of them who are Lagos-based politicians and also, the arrival of former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, into the fray as one of the appointment hopefuls is another fact in this direction.”

