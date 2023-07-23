NEWS

President Tinubu has made 20 appointments and 13 out of them are his boys from Lagos- Dele Fulani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

According to a news that was published by the THISDAY paper online this morning, it was reported that the South-West All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group, have expressed dissatisfaction over the current situation whereby most appointments that were made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were being filled with those they described as ‘Lagos boys’.

In a statement that was issued yesterday, by the Coordinator of the APC group, Mr Dele Fulani, the group said it was constrained to note that this trend, if not properly checked now, might make the South-West geopolitical zone the first boiling point of President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

While he was talking, he said, “We the South-west APC Support group are constrained to say that this trend, if not checked, might make the South-west the first boiling point of the Tinubu administration.”

Further talking, he said, “President Tinubu has made 20 appointments and 13 out of them are his boys from Lagos. Looking at the 20 aides that were appointed by Mr. President, we can categorically pinpoint 13 of them who are Lagos-based politicians and also, the arrival of former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, into the fray as one of the appointment hopefuls is another fact in this direction.”

Moses21 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

MNU 2-0 ARS: Maguire Reacts To A Question Posed By A Fan Following Man United’s Win Over Arsenal.

5 mins ago

Our Court Case Has Convinced Us That Atiku Won Election Based On The Case We Have In Court – Pearse

14 mins ago

Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Stands Firm Against APC’s Anarchy Threat in Election Petition Court

14 mins ago

Opinion: Reasons Why Nigerians Should Trust President Tinubu’s Administration To Deliver Good Governance

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button