President Tinubu declares state of emergency on food security

President Bola Tinubu has made a drastic move to save Nigerians from hardship posed by the lingering high cost of food items.

According to reports made available, the Tinubu administration’ s commitment to assisting the nation’ s most vulnerable residents is consistent with this instruction.

According to Vanguard , Alake pointed out that the President is aware of how the rising cost of food is affecting the financial security of the Nigerian populace.

President Tinubu directed the timely distribution of cereals and fertilisers to homes and farmers in order to lessen the effects of the subsidy termination.

According to a comment from Tinubu, ” The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources must urgently work together to secure appropriate irrigation of farmlands and to ensure that food is produced all year round.

In addition to maintaining a strategic food reserve that will be utilised as a price stability mechanism for essential grains and other food commodities, we shall establish and support a National Commodity Board that will monitor and regularly assess food prices. The government will control price fluctuations in food through this board.

The National Commodity Exchange (NCX), Seed Companies, National Seed Council and Research institutes, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, Food Processing/Agric Processing associations, private sector holders & Prime Anchors, smallholder farmers, crop associations, and Fertiliser producers, blenders and suppliers associations, to name a few, are on board to support the intervention effort of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” We will use our security infrastructure to defend the farms and the farmers so they can go back to their fields without worrying about being attacked. “

The Nigerian Central Bank, according to the President, will continue to support the agricultural value chain. In order to enhance the amount of arable land that is available for cultivation, 500, 000 hectares of land have already been mapped, according to Tinubu.

According to Tinubu, export revenues from food and agriculture would rise.

