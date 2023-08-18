President Tinubu Compares Nigeria’s Struggles to Labor Pains, Promises Prosperity

In an address yesterday, President Bola Tinubu candidly acknowledged the absence of immediate solutions to Nigeria’s pressing issues.

According to Vanguard papers, on Friday, August 18, 2023, speaking at the launch of Chief Edwin Clark’s autobiography, “Brutally Frank,” the President urged Nigerians to endure the current challenges brought about by the removal of petroleum subsidies.

Drawing an analogy to childbirth, Tinubu emphasized that the nation’s current difficulties were comparable to labor pains but assured citizens that after the struggle would come prosperity.

During the event held in Abuja, Tinubu, represented by Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, praised Chief Clark as an extraordinary individual who embodies the essence of a true leader.

Akume conveyed Tinubu’s message that the nation was traversing a demanding phase, akin to the birthing process of a new era, with the promise of a brighter future ahead.

The President acknowledged that solving the country’s issues was not akin to instant coffee but rather a gradual process.

He also highlighted the Federal Government’s efforts to mitigate the hardships experienced by the population, including the distribution of palliatives such as fertilizers, grains, and buses to various states.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of hope for a better tomorrow, stating that the endurance of current challenges was aimed at achieving a more prosperous nation.

He hailed Chief Clark’s dedication to national unity and cited the former Federal Commissioner for Information’s role in promoting unity and territorial integrity, drawing a parallel with the ideals of former Nigerian leader General Gowon.

The event marked the unveiling of “Brutally Frank,” a comprehensive 688-page autobiography detailing Clark’s remarkable journey through various roles such as teacher, commissioner, minister, senator, and national activist spanning over seven decades.

Tinubu’s address at the launch of Edwin’s autobiography underscored the necessity of patience and endurance in the face of Nigeria’s current challenges. Tinubu likened these difficulties to the pains of childbirth, expressing optimism for a brighter future ahead.

The event celebrated Clark’s contributions to the nation and his commitment to unity, resonating with the larger message of hope for a better tomorrow.

