President Tinubu brought back same people who were rejected by Nigerians through the back door– Sani

Alhaji Yabagi Sani, the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party and the current National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), expressed strong discontent with the President’s ministerial list, saying that no Nigerian is impressed with the nominees. He accused the President of bringing the nominees through the back door, claiming they had been previously rejected by the Nigerian people. This departure from expected behavior disappointed Alhaji Sani, who had higher hopes for the President.

In his assessment of the President’s ministerial list, Alhaji Sani emphasized that President Tinubu, whom he regards as a symbol of democracy, appears to be pursuing policies that are anti-people. He highlighted the concern of appointing ministers who were previously rejected by the people, questioning their suitability to preside over the affairs of the nation. Alhaji Sani argued that to combat corruption effectively, the President should not appoint individuals associated with corruption to positions of power and influence.

Alhaji Sani’s disappointment stems from his belief that President Tinubu, as a champion of democracy, should adhere to higher standards in his governance and ministerial appointments. He expressed a strong desire for the country to be governed differently, with a focus on transparency and avoiding decisions that could compromise the integrity of the government.

“Some of those Tinubu appointed as ministers were rejected by the people; they contested and were rejected. So how can you bring them back through the back door and say they must preside over the affairs of the people? That’s not the country we want to run. You want to stop corruption, so don’t put faces that personify corruption as your lieutenants, because what the ministers will be doing Is exercising the power of the president in their respective ministries; they are actually the president, so don’t tell me these people are you.”

Video 48:00

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)