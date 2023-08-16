President Tinubu Assigns Portfolios To Ministers-Designate

One of the most anticipated decisions Nigerians have been waiting for is the positions designated for the nominated Ministers. This evening, President Tinubu officially released the portfolios of the respective Ministers after their screening by the Senate. From today onwards, they will start their respective duties as Ministers in the sectors allocated to them. These are the positions assigned to the Ministerial Candidates:

– Minister of Federal Capital Territory: Nyesom Wike

– Minister of Ation: Festus Keyamo

– Minister of Power: Adebayo Adelabu

– Minister of Transportation: Adegboyega Oyetola

– Minister of Solid Minerals: Dele Alake

– Muhammed Idris: Minister of Information

– Mohammed Badaru: Minister of Defence

– Minister of State for Defense: Bello Mattawale

– Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy: Wale Edun

– Minister of Works: Dave Umahi

– Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare: Ali Pate

– Minister of Agriculture and Food Security: Abubakar Kyari

– Minister of Youths: Abubakar Mohmoh

– Minister of Communications and Digital Economy: Bosun Tijani

– Minister of Foreign Affairs: Yusuf Tuga

– Minister of Budget and Economic Planning: Atiku Bagudu

– Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation: Joseph Utsve

– Minister of Steel Development: Shuaibu Audu

– Minister of State for Agriculture: Sabi Abdullahi

– Minister of Trade and Investment: Doris Anieete

– Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion: Betta Edu

– Minister of Sports: John Eno

– Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy: Bunmi Tunji Ojo

– Minister of Labor and Employment: Simon Lalong

– Minister of Tourism: Lola Adejo

– Minister of Special Duties: Zapahnnaih Gazzalo

