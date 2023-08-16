President Tinubu Assigns Ministerial Portfolios

According to reports from Vanguard , President Tinubu has designated roles for several individuals in his administration. Notably, the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been chosen as the Minister in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Festus Keyamo has been selected to assume the role of Minister of Ation, while Adebayo Adelabu’s responsibility will be overseeing the Ministry of Power.

Additionally, the list includes the appointment of Adegboyega Oyetola, former Osun State Governor, as the Minister of Transportation.

The comprehensive list is as follows:

– Nyesom Wike – Appointed as FCT Minister

– Festus Keyamo – Chosen as Minister of Ation

– Adebayo Adelabu – Assigned the position of Minister Of Power

– Adegboyega Oyetola – Named Minister of Transportation

– Dele Alake – Designated Minister of Solid Minerals

– Muhammed Idris – Selected as Minister of Information

– Mohammed Badaru – Tasked with the role of Minister of Defence

– Bello Mattawale – Named as Minister of State, Defense

– Wale Edun – Appointed Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

– Dave Umahi – Given the responsibility of Minister of Works

– Ali Pate – Designated Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare

– Abubakar Kyari – Appointed Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

– Abubakar Mohmoh – Chosen as Minister of Youths

– Bosun Tijjani – Named Minister of Communications and Digital Economy

– Yusuf Tuggar – Selected as Minister of Foreign Affairs

– Atiku Bagudu – Tasked with the role of Minister of Budget and Economic Planning

– Joseph Utsev – Assigned the responsibility of Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

– Shuaibu Audu – Named Minister of Steel Development

– Sabi Abdullahi – Designated Minister of State, Agriculture

– Doris Aniete – Appointed Minister of Trade and Investment

– Betta Edu – Given the position of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion

– John Enoh – Named as Minister of Sports

– Bunmi Tunji Ojo – Assigned the responsibility of Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy

– Petroleum Resources Ministry – The allocation is pending

– Simon Lalong – Appointed as Minister of Labor and Employment

– Zapahnnaih Gazzalo – Designated as Minister of Special Duties

All names copied from vanguard news

