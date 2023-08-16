President Tinubu Appoints Wike Minister of FCT, Keyamo, Minister of Aviation

According to DAILY POST NEWSPAPER, President Bola Tinubu has chosen Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State, to serve as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while Festus Keyamo will take on the role of Ation Minister. This information was confirmed by Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential spokesman, during a meeting at Aso Rock on Wednesday.

The Senate has approved 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu on Monday. However, the confirmation of three nominees, Nasir El-Rufai, Sani Danladi, and Stella Okotete, has been postponed due to pending security clearance.

DAILY POST NEWSPAPER reports that, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the confirmation of the nominees after they were approved by a voice vote during the plenary session. The names of the nominees were read out by Akpabio, and then the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, motioned for the Senate to return to the plenary to report on the progress, which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwom.

Earlier, the upper chamber of the legislature reviewed the final two candidates, Mariya Mahmoud from Kano and Festus Keyamo from Delta, in a meeting led by Mr Akpabio.

The president nominated both Mr Keyamo and Mrs Mahmoud on Friday.

Between Monday and Saturday last week, the Senate had already reviewed 46 candidates.

President Tinubu sent the names of the candidates in three separate letters to the upper house of the National Assembly on July 28, August 3, and August 4.

In the letter dated August 4, the president informed the legislature that he had withdrawn one of the nominees from Kano, Maryam Shetty, and replaced her with Mrs Mahmoud.

Here is the list of President Tinubu’s Minister

Graciouswriter (

)