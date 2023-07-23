President Tinubu Appeals to PREPEC to Exclude Peter Obi and LP from Rerun Election

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) in Abuja to exclude the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his party from any rerun presidential election that may occur. The appeal comes as part of the ongoing legal battle over the February 25, 2023, presidential election results.

President Tinubu argues that if the justices nullify the February 25 election, Peter Obi and the LP should not be qualified to participate in a rerun due to constitutional restrictions. He contends that granting the relief sought by Obi and the LP would provide no advantage to them since they are constitutionally barred from contesting any subsequent election.

On the other hand, Peter Obi, in his response, urges the five-member panel of PREPEC not to undermine the will of the people, which was expressed through the February 25 presidential election. He stresses that President Tinubu should be removed from office without delay, as the petitioners claim substantial non-compliance with electoral laws, corrupt practices, and non-qualification, among other issues.

As per Thisday Live on their official website, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had declared President Tinubu the winner of the February 25 presidential election with 8,794,726 votes. Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reportedly scored 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi obtained 6,101,533 votes.

Both Atiku and the PDP, along with Peter Obi and the LP, have filed petitions challenging President Tinubu’s declaration as president. They allege substantial non-compliance with electoral laws and corrupt practices and seek either the nullification of the election or a rerun to determine the true winner.

President Tinubu’s final written address contends that the evidence presented by the petitioners fails to prove claims of non-compliance and corruption that could invalidate his election. He also argues that in the unlikely event of the February 25, 2023, election being annulled, the only candidates constitutionally eligible to contest any subsequent election would be Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP candidate.

According to President Tinubu’s arguments, Atiku Abubakar secured the highest number of votes in 19 states, surpassing Peter Obi’s 16 states, and obtained 6,984,520 votes compared to Obi’s 6,101,533 votes.

The matter now rests with the five-member panel of PREPEC, which will carefully consider the arguments presented by all parties involved before reaching a verdict. The nation awaits the court’s decision with bated breath, as it will determine the future of Nigeria’s presidency and the validity of the February 25 election results.

