NEWS

President Tinubu actually hit the Ground Sprinting, He has shown zeal and courage – Dr. Doyin Okupe

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

A short while ago, Dr. Doyin Okupe, a well-known politician and former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his thoughts on social media regarding the Bola Tinubu administration’s handling of the country’s economic difficulties.

Okupe, who resigned from his role as Director-General of the Labour Party Campaign Council before the presidential election, expressed his views on Twitter on August 17. He stated that Tinubu, in the initial weeks of his presidency, immediately took action and made significant decisions to stabilize the economy.

He believes that Tinubu demonstrated enthusiasm and bravery by making the courageous decision to eliminate petrol subsidy and standardize the country’s exchange rate.

However, the ex-PDP leader emphasized that the President must undertake additional measures to allete the economic difficulties that both policies have imposed on the Nigerian population.

He wrote; “President Bola Tinubu actually hit the ground sprinting; showing determination, zeal, commitment, and courage. He has taken two extraordinarily bold steps by abolishing fuel subsidy and equalizing foreign exchange.”

You can read the rest of his tweets below:

﻿﻿Dear readers, kindly like, share and comment on this article. Don’t forget to drop your comment in the section box provided below. Thank you.

Graciouswriter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headline: Wike Capable Of Elevating FCT To New Heights – Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo; I Never Thought I’d Sit With Gowon – Goodluck Jonathan

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Joining APC’ll Boost Our Chances In 2027-Ganduje, Tinubu Hails IBB at 82

3 mins ago

Buhari’s aide reveals the potential Minister of Petroleum Resources citing the past administrations

14 mins ago

Peter Obi Has Been And Still Is A Beacon, Attracting Individuals Who Were Drawn To Him – Akin Osuntokun

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button