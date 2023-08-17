President Tinubu actually hit the Ground Sprinting, He has shown zeal and courage – Dr. Doyin Okupe

A short while ago, Dr. Doyin Okupe, a well-known politician and former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his thoughts on social media regarding the Bola Tinubu administration’s handling of the country’s economic difficulties.

Okupe, who resigned from his role as Director-General of the Labour Party Campaign Council before the presidential election, expressed his views on Twitter on August 17. He stated that Tinubu, in the initial weeks of his presidency, immediately took action and made significant decisions to stabilize the economy.

He believes that Tinubu demonstrated enthusiasm and bravery by making the courageous decision to eliminate petrol subsidy and standardize the country’s exchange rate.

However, the ex-PDP leader emphasized that the President must undertake additional measures to allete the economic difficulties that both policies have imposed on the Nigerian population.

He wrote; “President Bola Tinubu actually hit the ground sprinting; showing determination, zeal, commitment, and courage. He has taken two extraordinarily bold steps by abolishing fuel subsidy and equalizing foreign exchange.”

