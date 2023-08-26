President Tinubu Accepts Invitation To Meet US President Joe Biden At UNGA 2023

According to DAILY POST NEWSPAPER, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has agreed to meet with President Joe Biden of the United States during the United Nations General Assembly meeting. This was confirmed by Aguri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement following a meeting between Tinubu and US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee.

Tinubu emphasized his commitment to fostering a favorable climate for private enterprises in Nigeria and urged the US government to introduce incentives to encourage investment in the country.

“Yes, the private sector will lead the way within an enabling environment we create for them. However, the U.S. Government must be innovative and systematically create incentives for U.S. industrial investment in Nigeria. Under my leadership, Nigeria stands ready to address its specific regulatory, tax and environmental concerns. I am determined to create prosperity for all Nigerian families,” he said.

Phee expressed that the US government is dedicated to enhancing the benefits for its significant investments in Nigeria.

“President Joe Biden is asking to meet with you on the sidelines of UNGA, and you are the only African leader he has requested to meet. It is a mark of his high regard for your leadership,” Phee added.

According to DAILY POST, the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is scheduled to commence on September 12, 2023, in New York, United States.

