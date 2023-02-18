President Should Except More Attacks From His Party’s Governors – Says, Senator Shehu Sani

The Kaduna born politician, human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has said Mr President should be expecting more attacks from All Progressive Congress’s (APC) Governors.

Senator Sani took to his official Twitter handle to make this known.

“The President should expect more attacks from his party’s Governors.” Said, Senator Sani.

Recall, few days ago, some APC’s Governors sued federal government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the cashless policy which had caused scarcity of new and old naira notes in circulation.

According to Senator Sani, Mr President has taken the miracle stick and crossed and wants to leave his men in the middle of the Red Sea.

“He has taken the miracle stick and crossed and wants to leave his men in the middle of the Red Sea.” Senator Sani said.

What are your reactions to Senator Sani’s tweet concerning the subject matter above?

