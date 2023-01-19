A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

President Roosevelt Was In A Wheelchair When He Was President Of The US- Yuguda On BAT’s Health, Age

Former Governor of Bauchi state, Isa Yuguda, has argued against the view by some persons that the age and health status of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will affect his ability to perform as the president of the nation if elected (The Sun).

Yuguda who spoke recently at a symposium on dissecting Tinubu’s manifesto for 2023 in Abuja, noted that President Theodore Roosevelt was in a wheelchair when he was president of the United States, US.

In his words; “People talk about his (Tinubu) age, his health. And I just say to myself, well, people will always find a reason to be against someone. If you look at developed countries, like the United States, how old is Biden, President Theodore Roosevelt was in a wheelchair when he was president of the United States, wasn’t he?”

Bola Tinubu and Isa Yuguda.

Yuguda who also visibly pointed at the age of the current president of the US, Joe Biden, in his argument that age and health wouldn’t hamper Tinubu’s performance, argued that the only thing a president needs to perform was the ability to assemble the right team; which the APC candidate possessed judging from what he did as Lagos state governor.

