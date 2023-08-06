President Putin has not Given his People Freedom & you Think he will Give Africa Freedom?- Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has taken to social media to question people on whether they think that Russian President, Vladimir Putin will allow African countries to be sovereign since he has not extended such gesture to Russians. He asked such question on Instagram.

The veteran singer who spoke about such issue through a live session on his official Instagram page, reacted to the military coup in Niger Republic and how people are praising Russia for supporting the military coups going on in Africa.

According to Seun Kuti, all military coup plotters are opportunist and betrayals and military leaders have nothing positive to offer to Africa, adding that Africa does not make arms but everybody in the continent has lined up for war because ECOWAS and Niger Republic are calling for it, even when their is no money for them to use and feed their children.

Speaking about President Vladimir Putin, Seun Kuti stated that;

“Do you think these imperialists are joking? You’re shouting Putin, Russia, has Putin given his people freedom, are the people of Russia free and you are hoping that he will come and give you freedom in Africa. Because Putin is an enemy of America does not automatically make Putin your friend. Whether you like it or not, Putin is a capitalist. He has been controlling Russia for over 20 years, it’s now that him and America are fighting that he wants to come and help Africa.”

