President Of Central African Republic Is Trying To Rewrite Constitution To Give Him 16 Years – Chris Kehinde Nwandu

In the wake of the flurry of military coups that have swept through the African continent in recent times, veteran journalist and news publisher, Chris Kehinde Nwandu has called on the African Union (AU) to do what it can to stop the President of the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadéra from amending the country’s Constitution to enable him stay in office for an additional 16 years.

While lamenting the breakdown of democratic rule in the Niger Republic during an interview on Africa Independent Television on Monday, August 21, Nwandu, who is the publisher of CKN , pointed out that the moves being by President Touadéra to spend 16 extra years in office after the constitutional two tenures, is the reason why there have been a flurry of military coups in the West African region over the past few years.

He said; “The ECOWAS needs to check their members. Something is happening in the Central African Republic which people are not talking about, and which the AU needs to stop; The President of the Central African Republic is trying to rewrite the country’s Constitution to give him another 16-year term. This is somebody who is supposed to leave office after two terms.

We should not only be complaining when a military junta seizes power, the ECOWAS and the AU should be asking the leaders to do the right thing. When they see these leaders behaving in an unconstitutional way, they should also talk. This is what is currently happening in the Central African Republic, and it is a country that is not too far from the West African sub-region. So, I hope the ECOWAS and AU should keep an eye on what is happening there.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:03:29).

