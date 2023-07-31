President Of CAR Is Organizing Referendum To Change Constitution And Give Him 3rd Term Extension – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to say President of the Central African Republic is organizing a ‘referendum’ to change the constitution.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to air out his view.

According to Shehu Sani, he made it known in his statement by revealing that the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera is organizing a ‘referendum’ to change the constitution and give him a third term tenure extension.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by saying the AU and the International Community are silent until coup happens.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“The President of the Central African Republic Faustin Archange Touadera is organizing a ‘referendum’ to change the constitution and give him a third term tenure extension. The AU and “The International Community” are silent until coup happens.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)