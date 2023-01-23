This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammed buhari Arrives At Lagos For Commissioning Of Lekki Deep Seaport, Other Projects

President Muhammadu buhari has arrived Lagos on Monday afternoon on a two – day visit for the commissioning of iconic projects executed by the Lagos State Government.

The presidential aircraft NAF 001 touched ground at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos at about 3:33pm and the President was received by the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo -Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

He was welcomed at the Presidential Wing of Lagos Airport with pomp and pageantry by the Lagos State Cultural Troupe.

However, he inspected the guard of honour at the Parade Ground before he flew out of the airport in a helicopter for commissioning of projects in some parts of Lagos State.

The seaport’s spanning over 600 meters, is enough for a vessel of up to 16,000 standard containers (TEU). The approach channel is 11 km long.

The Lekki Deep Seaport made history last year as it received the first – ever vessel (Zhen Hua 28) to berth at the port.

The port has three terminals: the container terminal, the liquid terminal, and the dry bulk terminal.

According to the promoters, the container terminal has an initial draft of 14 metres, with the potential for further dredging to 16.5 metres. The terminal is able to handle 2.5 million 20-foot standard containers per year.

