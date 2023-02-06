NEWS

President Muhammadu Joins The APC Presidential Campaign In Katsina State.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media advisor Bashir Ahmad recently delighted a lot of fans and followers by sharing new images on his official Twitter feed. As they attended the APC Presidential Rally in Katsina State, President Muhammadu Buhari was photographed with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate. After only a few minutes, the shot received over a thousand likes and comments.

“President @MBuhari today participated in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Rally in Katsina State. #TinubuInKatsina,” Bashir Ahmad wrote alongside the photographs.

People who witnessed this had overwhelmingly positive reactions, with many praising Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari for his good deeds while others shared their ideas and opinions.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been making waves ever since he became the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress as his followers keeps increasing on a daily basis.

