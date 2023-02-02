President Muhammadu Buhari Reveals His Plans Ahead Of The Forthcoming 2023 General Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The plans that President Muhammadu Buhari has for the upcoming general elections in 2023 have been made public.

(Photo Credit – Channels Television)

In accordance with the information provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the elections for the presidency and the national assembly will take place on the 25th of February, 2023. On the other hand, the elections for governorship and the house of assemblies will take place on the 11th of March, 2023.

Ahead of the elections in 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari has once again reaffirmed his dedication to ensuring that elections in the country are conducted in a free and fair manner.

On Thursday, the number one citizen of Nigeria made this information public when he met with Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization. Dr. Mikuriya is in Nigeria for a Global Conference on Fragile Borders.

Despite the scheming and maneuvering that goes along with election campaigns, the political gladiator who was born and raised in Daura stated that he will work to guarantee that the elections are held in a calm and favorable environment.

Source – Channels Television Verified Facebook Page

