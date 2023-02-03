President Muhammadu Buhari Is Acting As If He Is A Member Of The Opposition Party – Abu Hamisu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abu Hamisu, a political analyst, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s actions have changed the way the ruling party thinks and that they will now do anything to stay in power.

Abu Hamisu says that President Muhammadu Buhari is acting like a member of the opposition party right now by taking actions that don’t seem to help the APC stay in power.

I know that issuing new naira notes is a good policy, but when you hear how much money is used to keep our currency going, it’s very scary, and people are trying to scream that it’s wrong,” Abu Hamisu said.

He went on to say that the gasoline crisis and the lack of naira notes in commercial banks have made things even worse, which supports the idea that President Muhammadu is acting more like a member of the opposition than a member of the ruling party.

