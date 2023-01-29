NEWS

President Muhammadu Buhari approves CBN’s request on the extension of old naira notes use

President Muhammadu buhari approves CBN’s request on the extension of old naira notes use

The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari has approved the request of the Central Bank of Nigeria on the extension of the deadline for the exchange of the old naira notes for the newly designed naira notes.

The deadline was announced by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

According to Channels TV news outlet , a grace of seven days beginning on the 10th of February to 17th February, 2023 has been approved so as to enable Nigerians deposit the old naira notes after the February deadline when the old naira notes would become invalid.

During a meeting the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele held with president Muhammadu buhari in his country home Katsina state, Muhammadu buhari gave his approval of the extension.

Godwin Emefiele speaking to Channels TV correspondents after the meeting with the president, stated that 75 percent of the 2.7 trillion Naira that was held outside the banking system has so far been recovered.

