President Muhammadu buhari and Bola Tinubu Arrive Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa Stadium Today (Video).

Following the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 presidential campaign rally that is holding in Bauchi State today, a video showing the moment incumbent president of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari and APC 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, landed at Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa stadium in the state, in order for them to participate in such rally has been shared online.

Recall that the APC 2023 presidential campaign council had earlier on, announced that their 2023 presidential and vice presidential candidates, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima respectively, will be at Bauchi state today with President Muhammadu buhari, to reveal their campaign promises to their supporters.

And so, following such political occasion in the state, special assistant to President Muhammadu buhari on Media, Bashir Ahmad, took to his official Twitter account to announce that the president and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have made a grand entrance into the Tafawa-Balewa stadium for the ruling APC party’s presidential campaign.

