President Buhari’s cashless policy has set him up against the parasitic ruling elites in his party – Sani

On his verified Twitter account, Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, claimed that President Buhari’s cashless policy has pitted him against the parasitic ruling elites in his party.

The outspoken Shehu Sani recently made a statement on his microblogging account, Twitter, amid the new naira policy in the nation, claiming that the cashless policy implemented by President Muhammadu Buhari has given him leverage over the parasitic ruling elites in his party.

Shehu Sani added to his statement by claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to banish money from politics endangered their interests and ability to remain in power.

But Shehu Sani added that the slave trade and the purchase of votes had a lot in common as his final point. It was time for liberation, says Shehu Sani.

“The parasitic ruling elites in his party have been pitted against President Buhari because of his cashless strategy. His attempt to drive money out of politics put their interests & hold on power in jeopardy. The purchasing of votes and the slave trade are very similar. Emancipation is now necessary.”

