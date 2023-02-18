NEWS

President Buhari Wears Two Caps, One For Being APC Second Leader And One Of Presidency -Lai Mohammed

In spite of widespread speculation to the contrary, Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has come forth to say that President Buhari backs Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview with TVC today, Lai Mohammed said that the President has to juggle two sets of responsibilities: as head of state and as the party’s No. 2 official. The Nigerian president rarely, if ever, mentions Bola Tinubu by name when speaking directly to the people. Nonetheless, as a member of the APC, he encourages voters to support Tinubu at party events.

“To what end would it serve the President to withhold his backing of Bola Ahmed Tinubu? Is there anything the party can gain by abandoning Bola Ahmed Tinubu? What do I have to lose if I don’t vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu? The President of Nigeria is also the leader of the All Progressive Congress, therefore he has two hats to wear.”

“If Mr. President were to address the Nigerian people and not encourage them to vote for the candidate of their choice, it would be reasonable to assume that he is running for the presidency of the APC. However, when he travels to APC rallies in his capacity as a party member rather than president, he encourages supporters to cast their ballots for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

