This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari Under Pressure To End Naira Notes And Fuel Scarcity Issues

As the shortage of fuel and the newly redesigned naira notes hinders socio-economic activities across the country, President, Muhammadu Buhari, is under pressure to find solutions to the crises.

Nigerians including senators, governors and youth on social media are insisting that the president immediately deal with the new naira crisis, which has caused violent riots in the country, Edu and Oyo said last week. All the progressive Congress governors met with the president on Friday with the aim of persuading him to end the new naira banknote crisis.

On Sunday, Kunle Somorin, Chief press secretary to Ogun State Governor Dabo Abiodun, said in an interview with one of Punch’s correspondents that his chief and other APC governors are in serious negotiation with the President and the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emifele, about the scarcity of new naira banknotes.

According to him, Abiodun fully supported the other rulers on the issue of the new classifications.

“He (Abiodun) said he had raised the issue with his colleagues at the highest level,”

Somorin said. They are in discussions with the CBN Governor and the President for a permanent solution and in the coming days, if not hours, relief will be available to our people. He was with other APC umpires in Abuja. He is with them on this matter.

“This is why the governor suspended his campaign because it makes no sense to dance while everyone is complaining about the lack of fuel and not being able to afford it,” he said. Possibility of exchanging old banknotes.

Moreover, with only a few days left in the seven-day period in which Buhari demanded a solution to the new naira crisis, Nigerians on social media called on him to find a solution before the deadline expires.

President Buhari on Friday appealed to Nigerians within seven days to resolve the crisis caused by the naira swap policy. A poll by The PUNCH found that 68.3% of Twitter users demanded an immediate resolution to the crisis seven days in advance, while 31.7% supported the full seven-day deadline.

Source; Punch Newspapers.

Content created and supplied by: Justusben (via 50minds

News )

#President #Buhari #Pressure #Naira #Notes #Fuel #Scarcity #IssuesPresident Buhari Under Pressure To End Naira Notes And Fuel Scarcity Issues Publish on 2023-02-06 08:06:32