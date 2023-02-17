This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari Told The Nigerian Lawyers in 2015 That He Will Not Obey Court Orders—Femi Falana

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam ahead of the upcoming general elections, a famous Nigerian lawyer, human rights activist, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, while reacting to a directive of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, over his decision on the currency redesign policy, says it is an affront of the president to the Supreme Court order because he is a converted democrat who doesn’t believe in the rule of law.

He made this statement on Thursday, February 16, during an interview with Channels Television, where he revealed that he is however not surprised with the president’s affront to the supreme court order because President Buhari already told Nigerian lawyers in Abuja when he assumed office in 2015 that his administration will not obey court orders because of national security, and this decision was supported by his Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, also on account of national security.

furthermore, He said, “What would have caught me by surprise is if the president had obeyed the Supreme Court order because president Buhari used to say he is a converted democrat and with profound respect he doesn’t believe in the rule of law.”

