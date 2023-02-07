President Buhari Threatens Sanction Killers Of 16 Nigerians In Burkina Faso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday condemned the killing of travellers in Burkina Faso, including 16 Nigerians, saying the perpetrators would be “appropriately punished”.

Therefore, the President directed the State Department to coordinate with the Burkinabe government, through the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso, to ensure that the soldiers accused of participating in the illegal execution of Muslim pilgrims teaching is continued.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso, is working with the Burkinabe authorities and awaiting the results of their investigation into this unfortunate incident and, if necessary, to ensure that all the perpetrators are present. are all properly punished,” President Buhari said. on Monday in a statement titled “President Buhari calls the killing of Nigerians in Burkina Faso undesirable,” signed by his Senior Special Assistant for Communications and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The President assured that the Nigerian government would do everything possible to ensure the safety of the remains of the deceased and the survivors of the attack.

Nigeria’s Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya at a press conference on Sunday alleged that 16 of its members were shot dead by Burkinabe troops while on routine patrol.

The pilgrims were believed to be on their way to the homeland of their leader, Sheikhul-Islam Ibrahim Niasse in Senegal, when they were mutilated by soldiers. The group’s leader, Sayyidi Yahaya, said Ansaruddeen members were “randomly selected and shot in cold blood in a display of terrifying beastliness” after being captured by Burkinabe soldiers.

