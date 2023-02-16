This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari sympathizes with Nigerians over the naira scarcity

On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari sympathized with Nigerians on the implementation of the monetary policy.

He said his sympathy goes to Nigerians whom the policy of redesigning of 200, 500 and 1000 has led to severe suffering.

He also said, the implementation of the policy which has led to scarcity of the notes has occasioned the recent crisis in the country.

However, the nationwide outrage over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has led to the President giving a sympathy speech to its citizens.

Recall that as soon as the policy was in place, Nigerians begins to battle with scarcity of the new Naira notes, which led to population at the banking halls and chaos at the automated teller machine (ATM) points

Due to the scarcity of the new Naira notes, it also resulted to protest by the citizens in some parts of the country.

On Wednesday,in Edo State, the protest led to the destruction of some banks and loss of lives as security operatives had to gunned down some persons to calm the situation.

Other states which experience this crisis are, Delta, Kwara, Ondo, Oyo and Benue State.

Not forgetting, the was an extension of deadline for the use of the old naira notes by Central Bank of Nigeria from 31st January to 10 February, but it could not serve the citizens during the circulation process.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court temporarily restrained the federal government on 8th February, from banning the use of the old naira notes from 10th February, pending on February 15 when the hearing of the matter will commence.

Emefiele however, insisted on the deadline, not minding the court’s order.

Nevertheless, the President, Muhammadu Buhari sympathizes with Nigerians in this trying situation.

Content created and supplied by: Nacossasabody (via 50minds

News )

