President Buhari Signs NIHOTOUR Establishment Bill Into Law

President Buhari has signed NIHOTOUR Establishment Bill into Law.

 

NewsOnline reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Establishment Bill of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, into law.

 

This is contained in a statement by Mr Joesef Karim, Special Assistant (Technical) to the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Sani Kangiwa, and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

 

 

The act established the institute for training, certification and registration of hospitality, travel and tourism personnel in Nigeria.

NAN reports that NIHOTOUR is a parastatal agency under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, engaged in training, consultancy, research and publications towards promoting skills and entrepreneurship.

 

The institute has played a pivotal role in building an entrepreneurial ecosystem, not only in Nigeria, but in other countries through international training and development programmes.

