President Buhari should exercise caution since one of his cabinet members has declared war on him

Speaking about the directive the president issued regarding the old Naira notes during an interview this evening on Channels Television, Hon. Minister Festus Keyamo said that the president may have acted based on bad advice and that the opposition parties who have been supporting the president on this issue believe that the policy is directed at the APC’s presidency.

On the same Channels Television this evening, Daniel Bwala responded to this and said that President Muhammadu Buhari should exercise caution since one of his cabinet members has declared war on him.

Buhari should exercise caution, he warned, as one of his cabinet colleagues had just sworn war on him. He is under attack from Festus Keyamo. There is no going around, so stop with all the circling that they are doing. They believe that it is time to defeat the Nigerian people, which is why they are opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies at the moment.

What’s your opinion on this?

