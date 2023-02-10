NEWS

President Buhari Sets up Transition Committee to Oversee Power Change After Elections

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 324 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari has approved the establishment of an Interim Presidential Council to facilitate and manage a change of government on May 29, 2023. The head of the Federal Government (SGF), Boss Mustafa, made the announcement on Thursday, February 9, in a statement signed by Willie He-Bassie’s Office of Intelligence.

According to Mustapha, the committee will consist of the SGF with him as chairman, and other members include the head of the federal civil service. Federal Prosecutor and Secretary of State; Federal Department of Justice; Cabinet Affairs; Security Advisor; Chief of Defense Staff; Chief of Police. Director of National Intelligence Director of the National Security Agency Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and his two representatives appointed by the president-elect.

“The Interim Council will be opened by the Secretary of State for the Federal Government at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the SGF Conference Hall. Members are expected to attend the inauguration in person, the statement said. rice field. 

Newz247 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ebonyi APC Governorship Candidate, Nwifuru, Involved In An Accident

7 mins ago

Here Are Reactions After Peter Obi Said LP Will Be Concluding Their 36 States Rally In Lagos Today.

11 mins ago

Osun Tribunal Verdict: Oyetola, APC Cross Appeal

18 mins ago

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button