President Buhari Sets up Transition Committee to Oversee Power Change After Elections

President Buhari has approved the establishment of an Interim Presidential Council to facilitate and manage a change of government on May 29, 2023. The head of the Federal Government (SGF), Boss Mustafa, made the announcement on Thursday, February 9, in a statement signed by Willie He-Bassie’s Office of Intelligence.

According to Mustapha, the committee will consist of the SGF with him as chairman, and other members include the head of the federal civil service. Federal Prosecutor and Secretary of State; Federal Department of Justice; Cabinet Affairs; Security Advisor; Chief of Defense Staff; Chief of Police. Director of National Intelligence Director of the National Security Agency Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and his two representatives appointed by the president-elect.

“The Interim Council will be opened by the Secretary of State for the Federal Government at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the SGF Conference Hall. Members are expected to attend the inauguration in person, the statement said. rice field.

