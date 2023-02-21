President Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Spending Few Days In Ethiopia

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after spending about five days in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The president departed the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for Ethiopia on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Buhari attended the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa. The president participated in several events with other world leaders.

The president returned to Nigeria on February 20, 2023.

The media aide to the president, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a successful participation in the 36th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.”

Buhari travelled to Ethiopia shortly after his address to the nation, where he banned the use of old 1,000 and 500 naira notes as legal tender. The president also extended the validity of the old 200-naira note till April 10, 2023.

The president’s directives are against the Supreme Court order that temporarily halted the deadline for old naira notes.

Buhari’s decision has triggered protests across the country, as some governors have asked residents of their states to continue spending the old notes.

