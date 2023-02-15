NEWS

President Buhari Releases Statement After CBN Gov. go against S’COURT order

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration issued a statement shortly after the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, insisted that the CBN’s February 10 deadline remain in place and that banks would no longer accept deposits in old naira notes.

In his statement, the CBN Governor added that those wishing to deposit their old notes must go through a process that includes the filing of forms containing vital details before the money is collected for deposit.

At the same time, the bank warned citizens in the country, specifically POS operators, against charging extra fees for withdrawals from their locations.

Shortly after the CBN Governor’s move, the country’s president issued a statement through his aide, Garba Shehu.

Many other notable individuals immediately condemned Godwin Emefiele’s move and demanded that the Supreme Court’s decision be upheld until a counter-decision is made by the same court, implying that anything said by the CBN Governor is an act of contempt.

According to The Nation Nigeria, an aide to the president, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated on Tuesday that the federal government does not support the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s, statement.

