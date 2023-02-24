President Buhari Names of the most Important Legacies of His Administration

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has come out to say that the 2022 electoral Act is one of the most important Legacies of his administration.

Recall on the 25th of February 2022, President Buhari assented to the electoral Act. The electoral bill is now what he considers as one of the greatest legacies of his 8-year tenure as President.

President Buhari disclosed this on his official Twitter handle. According to Him “Saturday February 25, 2023 will make it exactly one year since I assented to the Electoral Act 2022, one of the most important legacies of our Administration, and a significant contribution to our vision of improving the quality of Nigeria’s electoral process.”

Below is a screenshot of what President Buhari said on his official Twitter handle:

