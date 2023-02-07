President Buhari Meets Tambuwal, Bagudu, Emefiele, Others Over Cash Crunch

President Muhammadu Buhari met Tuesday with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele and Nigeria Governors Forum Chair Aminu Tambuwal. Atiku Bagudu, who also heads the Progressive Governors Forum, talked about the scarcity of the new Naira banknotes. According to Naija News, the closed-door meeting took place at the presidential palace in Abuja’s parliament building. The meeting was also attended by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa. Defense Chief of Staff General Lucky Irabor

None of those present gave a reason for the meeting, but sources within the president’s office confirmed they were concerned that the president could be seen as ignoring a legitimate order.

However, it is speculated that the presence of the CBN secretary and Tambuwal may indicate that the conference can address issues of lack of funds and frustration among Nigerians. Naija News understands that the president had previously reportedly scheduled a closed-door meeting with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, which was canceled for reasons not yet disclosed. However, sources say the president may have canceled the meeting due to a court order barring the government from extending its February 10, 2023 deadline for exchanging three old naira notes.

