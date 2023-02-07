President Buhari meets Emefiele, Tambuwal over scarcity of Naira notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to news published by Daily Post paper this evening, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Aminu Tambuwal, Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over the current situation of Naira scarcity and Fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

Another source reported that the meeting which was held at the State House Abuja came amid protests in many parts of the country over the unavailability of Naira notes and Fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

However, the active Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum, Atiku Bagudu, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor attended the meeting at the State House, Abuja.

File photo of President Buhari.

Image credit: Google, used for illustrative purposes.

From all appearances, President Muhammadu Buhari is concerned with current situations of economic hardship following the redesigning of New Naira notes in the country. The scarcity of the new Naira notes and Fuel scarcity has been looming trouble in Nigeria.

However, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and Aminu Tambuwal will be expected to discuss the important issues related to fuel scarcity and the shortage of the new Naira notes in Nigeria.

Source. Daily Post.

SnMedia (

)