President Buhari Makes New Confession Over Naira Redesign

President Buhari has made a new confession over Naira Redesign.

 

NewsOnline reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that part of his plan for approving the redesign of the Naira notes is to minimize the use of the money during the political season.

 

This online newspaper understands that President Buhari made this known on Thursday morning during a nationwide broadcast.

 

According to him, Nigerians should go out and vote for their preferred candidate during the February 25 elections.

 

 

“Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members.

 

“I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics.

 

“This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections,” Buhari said.

