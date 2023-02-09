President Buhari Is Tired, He Is In A Haste To Leave This Government — Primate Ayodele

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is tired and in a haste to leave office over the hardship being faced by Nigerians.

In a statement which he recently released, the popular man of God alleged that there are cabals within the All Progressive Congress, who are hell-bent on frustrating the efforts of the Buhari led administration.

Speaking on the forthcoming election, Primate Ayodele stated that we would experience more hardship if we make the mistake of voting for the wrong person.

He said: “Nigeria is already on red alert. There are cabals that will frustrate Buhari’s government in order to mess up his government. It is the APC that will spoil Buhari’s government. President Buhari is tired, can’t do anything because he is in haste to leave this government. We must avoid further hardship in the country. We have not seen hardship yet, It will be worse if we vote for the wrong person.”

Source: Tribune

Content created and supplied by: Daily_writes (via 50minds

News )

