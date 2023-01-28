This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President buhari Is A Nice And Honest Man, But He Is Surrounded By Hawks Who Are Not Nice – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has described President Muhammadu buhari as a nice and honest man, although he added that the President is being surrounded by corrupt people. He stated this in a recent interview which was published by Vanguard on Saturday.

He said that some people thought he was fighting against the President, and added that he was not fighting against him. He said that he was fighting against injustice and the atrocities that had been brought upon his people.

He said that some of the people around buhari are criminals who are only interested in what they can get, but are not interested in the progress of Nigeria.

He said – “Mind you, some people thought some of us were fighting buhari. I wasn’t fighting buhari. buhari is a nice man, and honest man, but he is surrounded by hawks who are not nice people. Some of the people are criminals of the first grade who are not interested in buhari himself, who are not interested in this country, they are interested in how much they can get… I wasn’t fighting against buhari, but I was fighting against injustice, I was fighting because the government was not fair to people and to me and my people.”

In the past years, Benue State has experienced series of cases of violent attacks and killings, and Governor Ortom has been very vocal about these attacks. He said that his comments in the past years were not directed at the President, but he was talking because of the way his people were being attacked.

What do you have to say about this? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw (via 50minds

News )

#President #buhari #Nice #Honest #Man #Surrounded #Hawks #Nice #OrtomPresident buhari Is A Nice And Honest Man, But He Is Surrounded By Hawks Who Are Not Nice – Ortom Publish on 2023-01-29 00:35:14