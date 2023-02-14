President Buhari Has Many Chieftancy Titles In Igbo Land — Bashir Ahmad

Today, the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was conferred with a cheiftaincy title at Eze Imo Palace in Owerri, Imo state.

Reacting after the event, Bashir Ahmad released a statement via his official Twitter handle, where he stated that President Buhari also has many Chieftancy Titles in Igbo Land.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Bashir Ahmad, he said; “President Buhari, today, at Eze Imo Palace in Owerri, Imo state, conferred with a new Chieftaincy title, “Nwanne Di Na Mba.” The President has many chieftaincy titles in Igboland, including Ochi Oha Ndigbo (leader of all) of Igboland. Baba is a son of the soil”.

