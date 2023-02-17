President Buhari Has Good Intentions For Nigerians But Those Around Him Are Deceiving Him- Peter Agu

A National Coordinator and Forever One Nigeria Initiative (FONI), Peter Agu in an interview, has said that president Muhammadu Buhari has good intentions for Nigerians but those around him are deceiving him, adding that there are areas Buhari’s Administration did well and that is in the area of infrastructure. He also lament that the new naira notes scarcity and fuel scarcity may affect the chances of APC at the 2023 presidential election because the people will not like their suffering to continue beyond a few months from now.

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Sun Newspaper, which is “In spite of the hardship being experienced by many Nigerians President Buhari has repeatedly said he had governed Nigeria well. Do you agree that the APC led government has delivered on his campaign promises?”

In his own words, Peter Agu said “Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas cannot say President Buhari has delivered on the campaign promises he made in 2015 and 2019. Meanwhile, there are areas the Buhari government did well and that is in the area of infrastructure. President Buhari has good intentions for Nigerians, but those around him are not telling him the true situation of things

