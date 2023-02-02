President Buhari Fully Backing Bola Tinubu For Victory – Lai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lai has claimed that President Buhari is fully backing Bola Tinubu for victory ahead of the 25th February poll.

NewsOnline reports that the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is fully backing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the President is actively participating in APC’s campaign.

He said the President is not equivocating in his support for Tinubu.

Mohammed made the clarifications in his opening remarks at the 22nd PMB Administration Scorecard in Abuja.

He said: “Let me use this occasion to make a quick clarification. Yesterday, while reacting to a question at the post-FEC briefing at the State.

House, I said, inter alia, that Mr. President is committed to free, fair, and credible elections, and that he is doing everything possible to ensure a level playing field for all contestants.

“This comment has been misinterpreted in some circles, especially with regard to Mr. President’s support for the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” Well, I want to say, unequivocally, that Mr. President is in total support of our party’s flag bearer, and that is attested to by his continuing campaign with the candidate across the country.

” It is preposterous to even suggest that Mr. President, who is the leader of our party, is equivocating on his support for our presidential candidate. I hope this clears any ambiguity that may have arisen from my statement yesterday.”

