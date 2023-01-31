President Buhari Describes Ongoing Infrastructure Development Across The Country As Fantastic.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari encouraged Nigerians to have a positive outlook and to be grateful for what they have, comparing the situation in Nigeria favorably to other countries.

The President of Nigeria, Buhari, spoke at a State Banquet in Kano and described the ongoing infrastructure development across the country as “fantastic”. He expressed gratitude towards the development he saw from his helicopter and compared it favorably to other countries where people struggle to have one good meal a day.

President Buhari urged the elite to encourage young people to embrace education, saying that the future of the country depends on them. He emphasized that technology has made shortcuts possible, but nothing can replace real learning. He urged the elite to encourage the children to learn and stressed the importance of education.

“He praised Governor Ganduje of Kano for excelling in infrastructure development and noted that his visits to Kogi, Yobe, Lagos, and Katsina revealed the governors have done a commendable job within their budget constraints.”

The President stated that his administration has effectively diminished Boko Haram, a fraudulent organization with ties to global groups seeking to harm Nigeria, and limited their ability to cause harm. He inaugurated the Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano State, as part of the Federal Government’s Ports Reform Program aimed at reducing congestion at seaports and bringing shipping services closer to hinterland importers and exporters. Additionally, he opened the Haske Solar Plant in Kumbotso Local Government, funded by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The 10MW solar plant, connecting industrial customers to a supplementary power source, marks a significant progress towards clean, dependable, and sustainable energy for all Nigerians. It’s the largest completed solar plant in Nigeria and the first under NSIA’s renewable energy platform.

Moddex (

)