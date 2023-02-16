President Buhari cannot sit as a Court above the Supreme Court

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Supreme Court’s order restored things to the status quo ante, therefore absolutely ALL DENOMINATIONS REMAIN LEGAL TENDER till the court says otherwise.

According to the Nation paper, What President Buhari has done in his truly weird and most unbelievable national broadcast is to seek to sit on appeal over a Supreme Court order!

He or the CBN cannot decide which denominations are legal tender because the Supreme Court has ruled that all are.

The government, or anybody else for that matter, has no right to pick and choose which provisions of a court order to follow.

Our President is most rascally seeking to exercise extrajudicial review of a ruling by the Supreme Court by maintaining only the “old” 200 naira notes and not their 500 and 1000 naira counterparts are legal tender.

That is as flagrantly illegal as it gets, and now our President himself is acting illegally and fomenting disorder in our nation!

This is simply too deeply shameful.

Truth be told, despite of Mr. President’s blatantly unconstitutional directives, the current legal situation is that all denominations are considered to be legal cash.

The President has a constitutional duty to uphold the law, otherwise, he would be abusing his authority.

