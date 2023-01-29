President Buhari Approves New Deadline For Old Naira Notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the deadline for the old naira notes from January 31st to February 10, 2023.

According to Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Emefiele made this known on Sunday morning after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his home town, Daura, Katsina State.

The Governor of the apex bank in Nigeria said, those who were yet to change their naira notes from old to new ones, now have an opportunity to do so till February 10, 2023.

The CBN’s Governor, however cautioned that Nigerians must make use of the opportunity because there would not be any extension again.

Recall, the redesigned naira notes, N200, N500 and N1000 which were unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 23rd, 2022 in Abuja, have became legal tender since December 15, 2022.

What are your reactions to President Buhari’s decision to extend the deadline for old naira notes in Nigeria?

Source : NAN.

