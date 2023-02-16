President Buhari Approves Fund For The Recruitment Of 10,000 Fresh Police Constables In 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved fund for the recruitment of 10,000 new police constables in 2023.

President Buhari, who took to his official Twitter to disclose this, made this known while commissioning new operational assets for Nigerian Police in Abuja.

According to President Buhari, the new operational assets were financed through a Special Presidential Intervention Fund.

During the programme in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that, he has approved fund for the recruitment of the next batch of Police Constables, in line with his government’s mandate to add additional 10,000 new personnel annually.

