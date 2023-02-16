This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari announces the continuous use of old N200 note with a 60 days extension

The old 200 Naira notes are now legal cash until April 10 after President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari granted a 60-day extension for their use.

On Thursday morning, the president addressed Nigerians about the limited supply of the new Naira note and announced a television broadcast.

Until April 10th, 2023, when it will no longer be legal tender, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria, headed by Godwin Emefiele, to reintroduce the old N200 note into circulation. He also urged Nigerians to return all old N1,000 and N500 notes to the bank.

The President pleaded with Nigerians to comprehend the rationale for the introduction of the new Naira currency, noting that it will, among other things, reduce inflation, fight corruption, and increase transparency.

As a democratically elected leader, President Muhammadu Buhari said he was writing to Nigerians to express his sympathy for the misery the new Naira note has caused the nation’s citizens.

In addition, the President urged Nigerians to exercise their right by electing the political figures of their choice in the 2019 general election.

Nigerians have been facing a lack of the new Naira currency, which has resulted in lengthy lines at banking facilities and ATM locations throughout the nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to Nigerians by opting to prolong the deadline for using the old 200 Naira note, which caused widespread protests on Wednesday due to the new Naira shortage.

What’s your take on this?

Content created and supplied by: DiplomaticPrincess (via 50minds

News )

#President #Buhari #announces #continuous #N200 #note #days #extensionPresident Buhari announces the continuous use of old N200 note with a 60 days extension Publish on 2023-02-16 10:54:11