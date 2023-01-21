President Buhari And His Children, Yusuf And Zahra Meet With Italian Medical Team At FMC Abuja

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his children Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Buhari met with a medical team from Italy at the federal medical center (FMC) in Abuja in response to a recent post by the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on her official Instagram account.

Many Nigerians, notably certain celebrities, were drawn to the images on Instagram. Here is screenshot documentation of Aisha Buhari’s Instagram post.

Here are a few of the images Aisha Buhari shared on her official Instagram account.

The medical team was actually welcomed to Nigeria and given the task of performing an important task at the federal medical center in Jabi, Abuja, during the course of the next week. The fact that President Muhammadu Buhari assembled this excellent medical team that would benefit all of Nigeria has received a lot of positive feedback from Instagram users.

The response she received to her social media post made Aisha Buhari very delighted.

