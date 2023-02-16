This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari addressed Nigerians on the New Naira Policy

Earlier today, the President spoke to the nation about the state of the economy, the war against corruption, and terrorism.

He feels sorry for the people who are struggling because of the new monetary policies that have been put in place.

The public is reassured by the president that the administration is devoted to improving security, boosting the economy, and battling corruption.

To maintain tight control over the amount of money in circulation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was given permission to redesign the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes.

The President appeals to the public to recognize the necessity of this policy, which will increase financial inclusion, fight ransomware and banditry, and lower inflation.

Notwithstanding several hiccups, the evaluation and feedback mechanism showed that the policy initiative had yielded positive results.

The President has instructed the CBN to use all appropriate tools and procedures to guarantee that citizens can make deposits and withdrawals of cash.

To relieve supply constraints, the old N200 banknotes will be put back into circulation. They will coexist as legal currency with the new banknotes until April 10, 2023.

