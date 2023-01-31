This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President buhari Accuses Foreign Countries of Sponsoring Insecurity in Nigeria

President Muhammadu buhari has accused foreign countries of sponsoring the insecurity plaguing Nigeria, claiming that their mission is to destroy the country.

The president made these remarks during a presidential lunch hosted by the Kano State Government after a day’s visit.

“One can clearly see how these foreign countries targeted the weak part of Nigeria, Lake Chad, where we have crude oil reserves, and caused serious mayhem there, with consistent attacks to actualize their devilish motives,” President buhari said.

He praised Zamfara State Governor Babagana Zulum for his efforts in tackling the insecurity, noting that Zulum’s dedication has prevented the situation from worsening.

The president also acknowledged the progress made in Borno State, where only four out of 17 local governments were not in the hands of Boko Haram in 2015 when he took office.

He explained that those behind the insecurity knew that Borno was a potentially rich state, which was why he sought cooperation from neighbouring countries when he was governor of the state.

In his speech, President buhari also praised the governors of Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina, and Kogi states for their performance in office and urged the elite to focus on educating the youth, who are the potential leaders of tomorrow.

However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned an attack on President buhari in Kano State, blaming the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for allegedly sponsoring the attack.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Hon. Debo Ologunagba called the attack “outrightly treasonable” and a “sacrilegious assault on the country’s sovereignty.”

The party also accused Tinubu of plotting to undermine the presidency, cause violence in the country, disrupt the 2023 general elections, and derail democracy.

The PDP also noted Tinubu’s open aversion to President buhari and his inciting statements, which it attributes to Tinubu’s entitlement mentality and his desire to become president at all costs.

The party has warned Tinubu to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians are determined to have free, fair, and credible elections.

