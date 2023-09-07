President Bola Tinubu Thanks Nigerians For The Mandate Given To Him To Serve Our Country

Yesterday, the court declared President Bola Tinubu winner of the presidential election. Few hours ago, the president took to his verified twitter handle to thank Nigerians for the mandate given to him.

Following the judgement by the Presidential election tribunal in Abuja, president Bola Tinubu welcomes the tribunal verdict and calls for the collective efforts from other political parties, to build the nation. President Bola Tinubu promised Nigerians a renewed and energised focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful and prosperous nation.

Furthermore, he welcomes the judgement with solemn responsibility and recognises the diligence of the five member bench, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law. In his tweet, he made a statement saying;

“President Bola Tinubu thanks Nigerians for the mandate given to serve our country, while promising to meet and exceed their expectations. By the grace of God Almighty, and through very deligent hardwork with the team that has put in place for the sole purpose”.

